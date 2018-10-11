Exciting superheroes set for Mini Con in Harrogate

The exciting world of superheroes is coming to Harrogate when a thrilling comic book convention comes to town.

Presented by Unleashed Events, among the spectacular movie costume characters set to swing into town at the Mini-Con event will be Stan Lee's crime-fighting Spider Man.



To be held at St Wilfrid's Parish Church on Saturday, November 3, the family-friendly event is designed to appeal, in particular, to young comic book and superhero fans - or 'mini geeks.

Organisers pledge plenty of kid friendly characters, collectable toys, prize competitions, fancy dress, superhero art and jewllery, a tombola and geeky traders.



Running from 11am to 4pm in the church's parish hall, as well as Spider Man showing off his spider skills all day, there will be superhero Elsa from Frozen with her icy powers.

Hary Potter fans can visit the Harry Potter wand making stall to learn how to make sparkling spells.



The event is pay on the door and organisers say the entry fee is also family-friendly.

