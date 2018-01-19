Exciting opportunity to see your own items on display at a Ripon museum

The curator of Ripon workhouse museum has announced the details of an exciting opportunity for visitors to see their own items proudly on display.

Only six months ago the museum unveiled its main workhouse block after securing more than £400,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund, and at the time of its opening, a lot of spaces were already open to visitors to enjoy.

But speaking to curator Martin Wills, there is a strong feeling that there is still so much to come, with more than 200 spaces and features of the building that can be used to create living history.

With the Arts Council England giving grant support of £560,000 for over the next four years, Martin said the museum's new appeal for objects is a chance to be part of something that not only showcases important Ripon history, but also has an impact in driving forward the development of the museum itself.

When the workhouse reopens on February 10, spaces including the master's sitting room and a medical room will be revealed in their full glory for the first time to visitors.

Volunteers and the team at Ripon Museum Trust have worked tirelessly to transform the main block and make it as authentic as possible, and now they are keen to hear from anyone who has items relating to the history of a workhouse that they would be happy to have put on display.

Martin is looking for any furniture and items that are from around 1900, or look as though they are - particularly objects like chairs, pictures, wall clocks, mirrors and dressing tables.

He said: "We want to try and get the atmosphere as authentic as possible. For anyone who has objects that could go on display, they can feel like they have contributed to the museum and helped to make up a showpiece.

"We have been really hard at work getting the spaces ready, and we want to keep that momentum going. We will also be opening the workhouse kitchen in March.

Martin is also keen to hear from anyone who has hand-held games that could form part of an upcoming exhibition. From February 17 to May 13, Game On will display everything from Victorian wooden toys to modern digital games and fidget spinners.

To get in touch with Martin about having an object displayed in the museum, email: info@riponmuseums.co.uk