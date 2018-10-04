Exciting opportunity to get involved in the life of Nosterfield nature reserve

The conservation team at Nosterfield Local Nature Reserve are looking for new volunteers to join them as they transform 100 acres of ex-quarrying land into valuable wetland habitat.

In pictures: Ripon's breathtaking silhouette soldiers for First World War centenary

The team are launching new weekend ‘muck in’ days for members of the public to come and find out about their work at Nosterfield and get hands on with nature conservation.

It’s all part of the new Heritage Lottery Funded Well Wetlands project, which will allow the Lower Ure Conservation Trust, the charity responsible for Nosterfield Reserve, to reverse habitat loss, improve existing reedbeds and attract some of our rarest wetland birds, including the Bittern.

Major project to reduce flooding in Ripon gets go-ahead from lottery fund

The project will provide training opportunities for volunteers and the chance to work in Nosterfield’s new plant nursery, which has been built with Local Nature Partnership funding.

The conservation volunteers perform a variety of tasks, from woodland management to pioneering new methods of plant propagation, and the nursery is home to many locally scarce wetland plants which have been raised from hand-collected seed.

If you would like to get involved in the projects, the team are hosting their first ‘muck in’ day on October 28 - you can find out more by visiting the Lower Ure Conservation Trust website: LUCT.org.uk.

Since the Lower Ure Conservation Trust was formed in 1997, it has prided itself on attracting important breeding populations, including lapwing, redshank, curlew and shoveler.