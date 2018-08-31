Exciting new season by thriving Harrogate Film Society

The thriving Harrogate Film Society’s new season may be starting with a movie directed by a Harrogate talent but it remains that rarest of beasts these days – a true champion of world cinema.

Harrogate-born Andrew Haigh’s latest film Lean on Pete, the story of a troubled teenager who sets off across America to save his past-its-prime horse from slaughter, stars Charlie Plummer, Chloe Sevigny and Steve Buscemi, received rave reviews when it was released earlier this year.

But the film society’s vice chairperson Paula Stott said the screening of the film on Monday, September 10 at the society’s swish home at Soothill Hall at Ashville Collegeis only the tip of the new season’s iceberg.

She said: “Our key criteria is to show movies which have not had a long run at established cinema chains and to complement what the Harrogate Odeon and Everyman offer rather than compete.

“We always seek out the best in world cinema but we do not set out just to appeal to cinema buffs.

“We’ve increased our screenings to 16 films this season at an average cost of £2.65 per film for full members."

Last year saw audiences at Harrogate Film Society events grow significantly from 2016, making it one of the UK's most successful high brow film clubs..

HFS boasts a serious but sociable approach with a new pop-up cinema strand called Flash Film for cult films for younger viewers, Film Club discussions about movies and collaborations with the annual Harrogate Film Festival.

Chairperson Tony Thorndike said: “HFS isn’t just about creating a film programme each season which appeals to many tastes, we also offer the opportunity to meet and chat at social evenings and take part in special events.

“We want to extend the community for cinema.”

Now in its 63rd year, the new season runs until April 2019 with movies including British drama Lady Macbeth starring Florence Pugh, award-winning US documentary I Am Not Your Negro and French drama Happy End starring Isabelle Huppert.

Harrogate Film Society screenings are also open to pay-on-the-door.

More news you may be interested in...

Signs controversy: Firm's apology to angry Dales town