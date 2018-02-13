Exciting new bar to open in Harrogate

Another new bar is to open in Harrogate shortly - one of Leeds' finest - and one with a rock n roll reputation across the UK.

Combining an American dive bar vibe with great liquor, eats and rock n’ roll music from the last six decades - MOJO aims to offer a slick, high octane environment for everyone.

Since opening in 1996, MOJO has earned its stripes as one of the country’s best bars, attracting celebrity rock n roll guests and national press.

The new bar will be taking up residence in the centre of the action on Harrogate’s Parliament Street just along from the Turkish Baths as the fifth bar in the MOJO group.

MOJO Director, Mal Evans, said: “After the successful launch of our bar in Nottingham, we’re bringing MOJO home to Yorkshire, where the idea was first born. We’ve had more space to play with this time, and even with the terrace and Rhum Room, we’ve still got a few more tricks up our sleeve.”

The new 2,400 sq. ft venue in Harrogate will be split across a ground level and mezzanine, as well as a second floor ‘Rhum Room’ - a feature that was introduced to the Leeds bar as a civilised area for a ‘quiet drink’.

This will double as a private events space for cocktail masterclasses and dancing on tables.

As a first for the group, and for Harrogate, MOJO are taking their party outside with a 300 sq. ft terrace that will be used for al fresco dining and drinking, with barbecues and events throughout the summer.

After 22 years, the brand’s flagship in Leeds has become a city institution, as have the subsequent bars in Manchester, Liverpool and Nottingham renowned for fantastic drinks, great food and a truly good time.

MOJO has been world-renowned for serving up great drinks delivered with fantastic service to the best late night rock n’ roll soundtrack in town – their Food for the Soul menu is the newest addition to the offering.

To make the most of a busy lunch trade, MOJO will open daily from 11:30am.

Never ones to miss out on a decent party, the bar will be open until 4am every night!

