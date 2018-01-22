Everything you need to know: Starbeck level crossing closure for overnight engineering works

Starbeck level crossing will be closed overnight for engineering works on the line from 11.30pm tomorrow, Tuesday, until 6am on Wednesday.

A statement from the Harrogate Bus Company warned users of the 1 bus service of the impact of the works.

It says: "The closure means that the 1 won't be able to use bus stops at Starbeck Crossing and The Avenue towards Knaresborough and the bus stops at Forest Lane Head and The Avenue if you're heading to Harrogate.



"If you usually use one of the closed stops to get to Knaresborough or Harrogate, simply walk to the top of Forest Lane Head to catch the bus from there.



"The 1 will be using a different route during the engineering works, which will mean we won't be able to use Knaresborough Road after the Empress roundabout up to the level crossing.

"Don't worry if you usually catch the bus along that road though, we'll have a shuttle bus running every 20 minutes between Harrogate bus station and Starbeck Crossing."