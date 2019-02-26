Everything you need to know about Ripon's Pancake Day races this year

It's that time of year again - laughter will soon be ringing out along Kirkgate as hundreds of Ripon residents take part in the city's Pancake Day races, which have become a much-loved and long-established tradition.

Brilliantly organised by Ripon Festivals and the Rotary Club of Ripon Rowels, more than 24 races are expected to run this year. The event will start at 11am on Tuesday outside the Cathedral, as the Lent bell rings.

The Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Coun Bernard Bateman, and the Mayor of Ripon, Coun Pauline McHardy, will open the children's races, and more than 300 Cadbury creme eggs will be given out to schoolchildren who take part, which have been donated by Hemingways.

Like other years, the 38th Regiment and the 21 Royal Engineers will be cooking the pancakes in a field kitchen outside the Cathedral, with ingredients provided by Ripon Select Foods.

The Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Coun Bernard Bateman, who an organiser of the event with the Rotary Club of Ripon Rowels, said: "The pancake races have become part of the city's yearly calendar, children really enjoy it, and it highlights what Shove Tuesday means as we move forward to Easter.

"The event attracts many hundreds of our local community, families and visitors to our city, and all are welcome to come along and participate on the day.

"An invitation is extended to all businesses, organisations, charities, clergy and others within Ripon and the rural area to take part."