Everything you need to know about Knaresborough's big music festival this weekend

More than 20 bands and singers will be performing at one of Knaresborough's biggest music festivals this weekend.

Branded as the go-to after party for this year's bed race, talented acts from across the district will be performing over four stages for the sixth annual Bed Fest on Saturday.

From noon until midnight, the line-up at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre promises an eclectic mix of rock, indie, acoustic, metal and hip hop acts, with a number of DJs who have connections with Knaresborough.

Jonathan Skinner, who will be performing on stage with The Omega Era band, said: “We play Bed Fest to support Henshaws - we all know someone who is involved in some way with the charity and we fully support the work they do.

"It’s an important local festival, something that is well needed in the local music scene. Over the years we have made many friends and grown as musicians, along with playing to bigger and bigger crowds and helping to support a great organisation.”

Knaresborough DJ and producer Rory Hoy, who became a Henshaws ambassador last year, will also be playing at the event.

Henshaws’ Rufus Beckett, who organises Bed Fest, said: “Bed Fest helps raise funds for Henshaws to continue to offer life-changing services to disabled people in Yorkshire. We hope this year’s event will be the biggest and best yet. It’s a great day full of live entertainment and we hope everyone will come along and enjoy themselves.”

As well as music, Bed Fest offers family activities and locally-sourced food and produce.