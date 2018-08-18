Essential supplies at Harrogate's foodbank could run out in a week and here's how you can help

Thousands of people have been supported by the Harrogate and District Foodbank over the years but the organisation has said that essential supplies could be exhausted by next week.

Thousands of people have been supported by the Harrogate and District Foodbank over the years but the organisation has this week called for support as essential supplies look set to be exausted by next week.

Donations of tinned meat and fruit, long life milk,fruit juice, table sauces and laundry products are among the goods which are needed, says Lucy Stewart of HDF.

Although highlighting the urgent need for support she pointed to the district's history of responding to calls for aid by the food bank over the years.

She said: "Some of the essential items we are going to run out of by next week, we distribute three times a week so we probably have one more lot of distribution left.

"We have our annual collections, across the country, there are two - once in December and another in July until Harvest Festival when we get a lot of donations. But that is in September and we thought we could hold out, but it looks like we can't.

"Over the past five years we have supported more than 8.000 people in the district. We do need the supplies and we rely heavily on donations. but we are in a very fortunate position here in Harrogate that when people see our appeals they come out in support."

What you can do

There is a permanent collection point at Waitrose on Station Parade in Harrogate where donations can be made

Over the week you can also make donations here:

Monday: 10.30am-12.30pm at Holy Trinity Church, Gracious Street, Knaresborough

Tuesday and Friday: 10:30am - 12:30pm at Mowbray Community Church, Westmoreland Street

To find out more about the food bank you can also visit their website: The Harrogate District Foodbank