Yorkshire weather: Has Spring finally sprung? ‘Tropical’ air will finally see off latest wintry blast

A blanket of warmer ‘tropical’ air is set to see temperatures rise into double digits this weekend as Yorkshire moves on from the recent wintry blast.

Seagulls fly in front of the sun as it rises over the coast on Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to rise into double figures over the weekend. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. Drone footage: Charlotte Graham.

Forecasters are predicting the mercury could even reach 5C to 6C above normal for the time of year as warm air from Spain and Portugal pushes northwards.

It is not all good news, however, as the warmer conditions are also expected to blow some very wet and possibly very windy weather toward Yorkshire.

The Beast from the East and the Pest from the West have dumped snow on many parts of the county over the last few weeks, and while some wintry showers are still expected in Scotland, Yorkshire is very much expected to warm up.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said there will even be some sunshine before the damp conditions start to cloak the country.

The forecaster said: “It will be a fairly mixed few days with spells of sunshine and showers under a slack area of low pressure, with snow showers across higher levels of Scotland.

“There will be plenty of dry and sunny weather on Friday before a band of moderate to heavy rain moves in across the south later and then heads northwards over the weekend, falling as snow across Scotland on Sunday.

“Feeling milder as temperatures increase to above normal over the weekend.”

The Met Office has also predicted much warmer temperatures but has warned to expect a very damp weekend, with Saturday being particularly soggy.

Yorkshire weather for Friday:

Sunny spells turning hazy through the afternoon as cloud increases from the south, with low cloud or fog possible along the coast. Maximum Temperature 9 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Friday night:

Rain soon spreading north through the evening, locally heavy at times. Extensive hill and perhaps coastal fog is also likely. Heavier outbreaks of rain starting to clear north by dawn. Minimum Temperature 3 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Saturday:

A dull and damp start to the weekend, with outbreaks of rain slowly clearing north through the morning. Becoming largely dry during the afternoon, feeling mild in brighter spells. Maximum Temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Patchy fog at first, but drier on Sunday and feeling mild in brighter spells. Coastal fog perhaps spreading inland overnight. Cloudy, damp and cool on Monday, turning brighter on Tuesday.