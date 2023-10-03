Yorkshire Water's £4.3bn plans hailed by Harrogate MP as a 'real step up' for tackling poor water quality

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones hailed the water company’s five-year plan submitted to Ofwat outlining a £7.8bn investment across the region between 2025 and 2030. as a "real step up".

Of that total, £4.3bn would go to support plans for a healthy, natural environment, with a focus on protecting and improving river and coastal water quality, to create a cleaner, safer water environment.

The Tory MP said he was pleased to see the planned rises in water bills for residents across Yorkshire, including Harrogate, balanced by a new support package for less well-off customers.

Yorkshire Water's biggest ever investment in environment - Andrew Jones MP and Frank Maguire, owner of Knaresborough Lido, looking at a sample of the water in the Nidd. (Picture contributed)

If approved, Yorkshire Water’s plans – the utility giant’s largest-ever environmental investment in the region – would see average customer bills rise from £438.12 in 2024/25 (£36.51 per month) to £518.76 in 2025/26 (£43.23 per month) with small increases each year thereafter.

“This proposal put to OFWAT looks to be a real step up from Yorkshire Water when it comes to water quality and I welcome that" said Mr Jones.

"Investing nearly £4.3bn in environmental initiatives as part of a £7.8bn plan is a significant commitment.

"It recognises the scale of the task and the proposals will strengthen the bathing water quality application for the Nidd in Knaresborough which is being put together right now.

“None of us like seeing bills increase which is why I was pleased to see the support package put in place for less well-off customers and the commitment from shareholders to support the plan financially."

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP has reacted to complaints about sewage in the River Nidd by raising the issue with the Government’s Environmental Quality Minister.

He has also been a vocal supporter of a local all-party campaign to apply to DEFRA to designate the River Nidd at the Lido as official bathing water.

Achieving Bathing Water Quality status would mean the Environment Agency have to produce a report on the designated area and a plan to improve water quality addressing the use of the Victorian-era Combined Storm Overflows in Britain’s sewers, rainwater run-off from agricultural land and drainage from housing estates.

Outlining a series of issues on water quality, Mr Jones argued Yorkshire Water’s investment plans, if approved, would allow the problems to be addressed.

“We need Yorkshire Water to lead the way with critical new and upgraded infrastructure to waste treatment plants, water storage facilities and storm overflows,” said the MP.

"Alongside this they need to provide better and more impactful information about how people should dispose of sanitary products, items containing microplastics and kitchen waste so that they don’t get to the sewerage system and our waterways.

"We should also look at how we can reduce the effect rainwater run-off from agricultural land has on our rivers.

“The approach should be to tackle the water quality issue positively from every angle and this investment should enable Yorkshire Water to do that.”

Yorkshire Water was among the water firms listed yesterday by Ofwat as "falling short" on performance measures around leakages, supply and reducing pollution.