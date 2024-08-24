Yorkshire Water set to invest £900,000 to reduce storm overflows at Marton-le-Moor near Ripon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Water has begun work to reduce discharges from its storm overflow at the Marton-le-Moor wastewater treatment works near Ripon.

Work is underway to separate the surface water and wastewater networks within the village.

By doing so, rainfall can be kept out of the combined sewer networks, reducing the frequency and duration of discharges into Cundall Beck, a tributary of the River Swale.

Highways drains and the surface water of some properties in the village will be removed from the combined system and enter a new surface water sewer, which will take rainfall directly to the watercourse, rather than it combining with wastewater.

The new surface water sewer is expected to reduce discharges by approximately 42 per cent

Once completed later this year, it is expected to reduce discharges by approximately 42 per cent.

Adjustments to equipment at the wastewater treatment works will also be made, to ensure the site can manage flow in the most efficient way.

Omair Khan, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Separating surface water and wastewater is a key factor in reducing the number and frequency of discharges into local watercourses.

“By taking rainfall out of the combined sewer, we will significantly reduce the frequency of discharges into Cundall Beck from Marton-le-Moor wastewater treatment works.

“This is just one project we are undertaking as part of a £180m investment across Yorkshire to reduce discharges into local watercourses as we continue to play our part in improving the water environment.”

Yorkshire Water is also investing £4m at the Thornton-le-Beans wastewater treatment works and £4.8m at Dishforth to reduce the amount of phosphorus entering the River Swale.