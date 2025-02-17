Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust receives £245,000 of National Lottery funding for three-year 'Rivers4Life' project

The Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust has been awarded a grant of £245,000 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to continue its work with communities and schools, raising awareness of rivers and wildlife.

The Rivers4Life project will run for three years, incorporating a programme of events providing opportunities to learn about rivers and wildlife. There will also be an exhibition in summer 2026 hosted by The Dales Countryside Museum in Hawes.

“Our rivers are a natural heritage, but many of them are in decline,” said Marie Taylor, CEO of the Pateley Bridge based Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust.

“This funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund will be used for a new schools and community education project, Rivers4Life, to inform and inspire about the project work of the charity to enhance and protect the rivers Swale, Ure, Nidd, Wharfe and Ouse and their neighbouring catchments.

“Showcasing the work of the Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust in the exhibition will help improve public understanding of river habitats, biodiversity and natural flood management, helping to save the heritage of our rivers, landscapes and wildlife.”

Schools, local groups and volunteers will be able to get involved in the project and play an active part in caring for the rivers of the Yorkshire Dales through a co-ordinated programme of activities and training sessions.

Catherine Mason, education and engagement officer for the trust, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“Thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to work with our local schools and communities, delivering an exciting programme combining the arts and science, to inspire everyone to get involved with caring for our rivers and wildlife.”

Helen Featherstone, director of England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to support the Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust with this project that will encourage a thriving, wildlife-rich river landscape and connect local people with the natural heritage of the Yorkshire Dales.

“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, it is great to think that this rich heritage will be safeguarded for years to come, and communities will be able to explore the wonderful nature right on their doorsteps.”

The Rivers4Life project will be running events from spring 2025. For more information, visit www.ydrt.org.uk