Yellow Weather Warning for Harrogate as drivers struggle in rain storm
A Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for Harrogate as the torrential rain storm batters much of the North.
As drivers and pedestrians in Harrogate struggle to go about their business today, the alert has been sounded by The Met Office for many parts of the UK including North Yorkshire.
Yellow Warning for Rain means a risk of:
A small chance homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Possible cancellations and/or delays to train and bus services
Harrogate weather forecast today:
The forecast for the remainder of the day for the Harrogate area indicates no let up in the torrential rain until night-time.
This afternoon will be cloudy and windy with frequent outbreaks of heavy and persistent rain, these heavy and persistent for much of the day.
Some torrential downpours are still possible.
Tonight, it will continue to be cloudy and wet with further spells of heavy rain.The rain will turn patchier towards the early hours
Advice to Harrogate motorists:
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has issued the following guidlines to drivers who are being advised to:
Never drive through deep floodwater
Never drive past road closed signs – they are there for a reason
Never drive through water deeper than 10cm
Always check your breaks if you feel they may have got wet from water on the road
Always check for road closures/diversions before you start your journey
Always pay attention to the road, flash floods can change your driving environment very quickly
Always keep a torch and a warm, waterproof coat in your car (a high-visibility one, if possible)
Many people may be able to continue their daily routine when a yellow weather warning is in place but some will be directly impacted so it is important to plan ahead and assess if you could be affected.
As for tomorrow, Friday forecasts say there will be a mix of variable cloud and a few bright spells, but also lingering outbreaks of rain.
Turning cloudy in afternoon with patches of rain.