Yellow Weather Warning for Harrogate as drivers struggle in rain storm

A Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for Harrogate as the torrential rain storm shows no yet of easing. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

As drivers and pedestrians in Harrogate struggle to go about their business today, the alert has been sounded by The Met Office for many parts of the UK including North Yorkshire.

Yellow Warning for Rain means a risk of:

A small chance homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Possible cancellations and/or delays to train and bus services

Harrogate weather forecast today:

The forecast for the remainder of the day for the Harrogate area indicates no let up in the torrential rain until night-time.

This afternoon will be cloudy and windy with frequent outbreaks of heavy and persistent rain, these heavy and persistent for much of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some torrential downpours are still possible.

Tonight, it will continue to be cloudy and wet with further spells of heavy rain.The rain will turn patchier towards the early hours

Advice to Harrogate motorists:

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has issued the following guidlines to drivers who are being advised to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Never drive through deep floodwater

Never drive past road closed signs – they are there for a reason

Never drive through water deeper than 10cm

Always check your breaks if you feel they may have got wet from water on the road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always check for road closures/diversions before you start your journey

Always pay attention to the road, flash floods can change your driving environment very quickly

Always keep a torch and a warm, waterproof coat in your car (a high-visibility one, if possible)

Many people may be able to continue their daily routine when a yellow weather warning is in place but some will be directly impacted so it is important to plan ahead and assess if you could be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for tomorrow, Friday forecasts say there will be a mix of variable cloud and a few bright spells, but also lingering outbreaks of rain.