Work to install two roundabouts at Bond End in Knaresborough is completed on schedule

A new road layout to combat air pollution at one of Knaresborough's busiest junctions has been finished on schedule.

Work to install two mini roundabouts at Bond End in Knaresborough has been completed on time and is now fully open to traffic.

The 10-week project started in September this year, and was undertaken by North Yorkshire County Council to address air quality concerns.

The junction was identified as exceeding DEFRA's nitrogen dioxide limits in 2013 and since then councillors have been deciding how best to reduces those levels.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for highways, said: “The scheme involved the removal of all traffic lights and replacing them with two mini-roundabouts with associated zebra crossings.

"Further enhancements included new kerb alignments, upgraded lighting and new road surfaces.

“People still need to think about how they travel and whether alternative means of transport are available for their journey, but the early signs at the junctions are good.

"Drivers have given positive responses to the new arrangements and residents have spoken highly of the contractors, PBS Construction, who worked efficiently and with great consideration.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this project.”

The two new junctions will continue to be monitored by CCTV and the nitrogen dioxide levels checked and a final safety audit will take place.

The routing of heavy goods vehicles will also be observed while the temporary CCTV camera is in place as there are clearly signposted weight limits in place at the High Bond End part of the junction.

Councillor Zoe Metcalfe, chair of the Bond End Steering Group, said: ”I would like to thank the highways officers and the contractors for all their hard work in successfully delivering this scheme on time and also thank the residents for their patience and understanding while it was carried out.’’