What happens next for Harrogate Spring Water's expansion plans near Pinewoods?

Harrogate Spring Water says it is still continuing to “consider all options available to support its business growth."

After last January’s defeat at Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee, the company issued a statement announcing its intention to submit a new planning application “in the coming weeks”.

That was in July. Now, six months later in a planning wrangle which has lasted five years - as Harrogate Spring Water’s need to meet the demands of its growing success has clashed with fears for the loss of trees at Rotary Wood - there is still no sign of what would be the third version of an expansion plan first granted outline planning permission in 2017.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council told the Harrogate Advertiser this week that as far as it was concerneed the application was “still pending consideration” and no decision date had yet been set over the future of Britain’s number one premium bottled water brand.

But Harrogate Spring Water this week tried to clarify the current situation.

The company's press department said: “We continue to carefully consider all options available to support our business growth.

“As ever, we will continue to keep people engaged and informed as part of the process.”

Rotary Wood was planted 16 years ago by local school children as part of the Rotary Club of Harrogate’s celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the first rotary club.

Harrogate Spring Water’s boss James Cain said last summer that the water brand “cared passionately about acting in the best interests of Harrogate” and would be “explaining our rationale, and why we believe this move is important from an environmental and economic perspective.”

But campaigners and resident groups argued the firm has paid insufficient attention to the environmental impact of its expansion plans.