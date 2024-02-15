'Welcome news': 18th-century Tadcaster Bridge can stay open with higher river levels following assessment
Previously, North Yorkshire Council had to close the bridge when rising river levels reached approximately 2.42 metres.
However, following a comprehensive engineering assessment, it has been determined that the bridge can remain open until water levels reach approximately 2.8 metres.
North Yorkshire Council’s Leader, Councillor Carl Les, said: "For the residents of Tadcaster and road users of the A659, the results of this comprehensive bridge assessment come as welcome news.
"The assessment, which was commissioned by the Environment Agency in support of the development of their flood scheme for Tadcaster, gives us reassurance that the bridge can stay open until 2.8m on the flood gauge.
"This should mean there are fewer closures during heavy rainfall.
"However, the safety of all road users is paramount, and any closures are done so when absolutely necessary.
"Regular use while the River Wharfe is fast flowing and at high levels could result in long term damage to the listed structure."
Stone arch bridges of this age still have a limit of when they still must be closed for safety reasons.
Any closure of Tadcaster Bridge is a proactive measure aimed at preventing damage to the listed structure that may lead to extensive closures to carry out repairs when the flood water does recede.
Councillor Kirsty Poskitt, Local Member for Tadcaster, added: "Any closures of Tadcaster Bridge can cause frustration for local residents and road users of the A659, so I'm delighted that it can remain open for longer in the event of high river levels following this new assessment."