Weather warning in place but how serious will the snow be across the Harrogate district?

Weather experts are warning of snow and ice across the Harrogate region as an icy blast hits the district on Tuesday.

Here's what it's like to live in the Harrogate village 'cracking at the seams' with new houses

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for much of the north of England, taking in the whole of Harrogate and Yorkshire as snowfalls are expected to affect the county.

Harrogate has so far escaped any serious snowfall this year, and despite the yellow warning being issued, the region is not expected to see massive disruption.

Any significant accumulations of snow are expected to be on higher ground as a cold air mass is established across the UK and is set on a collision course with a low pressure system heading across to France. This is expected to bring snow and wintry weather to many parts of the country as the systems meet.

A Met Office statement reads: "Patchy accumulations of 1-3 cm of snow are likely quite widely, with accumulations of 5cm in places. There is a small chance that some areas could see up to 10cm, but mainly over the higher ground."

Henshaws College appoints new Head after difficult year of staffing shortages



The Harrogate district could be affected by snow and ice on Tuesday as an icy blast hits the region.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen told the Met Office website: “As the moist air from a weather system bringing storms to France clashes with the cold air sitting over the UK, it brings the chance of wintry showers and snow disruption to most parts.

“It’s not possible at this stage to be certain where exactly will see the worst impacts of any snow, but people need to be prepared for the possibility of disruption and make sure they check the forecast regularly.

“Areas of higher ground are most likely to see significant snowfall, so it’s particularly important to take extra care when planning and travelling in those places.”

AppyParking in Harrogate: Smart parking system trial officially launches

The Yellow Warning for snow and ice has been issued for the Harrogate district from 12:00 on Tuesday through to 11:00 on Wednesday.

It reads: "Rain turning to snow, especially on hills, then turning icy. Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

"The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places. 3 to 5 cm snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10cm in a few places.

"A patchy covering of 1 to 2 cm is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all.

"As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces. In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places."