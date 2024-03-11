VIDEO: Watch 250,000 starlings in awe-inspiring sky dance as murmurations swoop over Ripon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Described by nature lovers as an ‘awe-inspiring aerial display on your doorstep, the starling murmurations happen every evening at dusk over the winter and autumn months.

Ripon City Wetland’s (RCW) is currently home to 250,000 starlings roosting in the nature reserve who will be getting ready to migrate in the coming weeks.

Despite the last two months of poor weather the starlings are an unmissable and totally free experience.

The murmurations are spectacular over Ripon City Wetlands

Although until recently little was known as to why the murmurations occur, Scientists have speculated the remarkable aerial display is most likely to deter potential predators by sticking together in large numbers.

Hypnotic, theatrical, a swirling-swooping mass of shape-shifting cloud like forms – unsurprisingly the starlings have inspired a string of artists with the phenomenal spectacle.

Make the most of the last few weeks of the murmurations and catch them at RCW around 4pm.

It is advised to arrive earlier to park, and arrive at the viewing spot which is around 10 minutes walk from the carpark.

The wetlands car park closes at 4pm as it is leased by the racecourse so visitors will be locked if they park beyond this time.