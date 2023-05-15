Unwavering opponents of £11.2m Harrogate Gateway plans launch new petition after being 'excluded' from the conversation

Responding to a recent vote to support the scheme carried by ten local councillors to three at a meeting of Harrogate and Knaresborough area constituency committee, Granville Road Residents Group has launched an online petition “totally against” North Yorkshire Council’s plans to pedestrianise areas of the town centre and restrict private vehicle usage.

The campaign group said it hoped the Harrogate Gateway Project Opposition Petition, posted on www.change.org, would lead to a strong collective stance against the Government-funded sustainable transport plans.

A spokesperson for the residents said: "Those who live and work in the town centre are not being listened to. Our voices must be heard.

Granville Road Residents Group has launched an online petition “totally against” the Harrogate Gateway plans to pedestrianise areas of the town centre and restrict private vehicle usage which would impact on Station Parade, in particular. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"We have no confidence in North Yorkshire Council’s Highways Executive or their officers who are leading on the project.”

Three local Liberal Democrat councillors issued strong objections to the project including, Lib Dem chair, Coun Pat Marsh, who said it was the “wrong scheme” for Harrogate.

The motion which was passed included the proviso that the “genuine concerns” of residents and groups should be listened to and the potential impact on traffic, environment and business fully assessed.

What happens next will be up to senior councillors on North Yorkshire Council’s executive due to meet on May 30 to decide whether to submit a full business case for the project.

But so implacable are members of Granville Road Residents Group, they aren’t in the mood to adopt a ‘wait and see’ attitude.

The new petition says: "We the undersigned are totally against the Harrogate Station Gateway Project as proposed by North Yorkshire Council and supported by the Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Constituency Committee on 5th May 2023.

