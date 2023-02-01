Terry Knowles who drafted the letter is a member of RCHR and founder of Pinewoods Conservation Group.

The letter publicly asks landowners for contributions to the conservation project which aims to preserve the natural balance of the landscape.

Up to 0.5 hectares of room for up to 500 trees is being urgently sought by the RCHR for planting this spring.

Planters aim to preserve health of AONB and conserve nature.

The letter explains: “It is part of a programme to plant 25,000 British Native Hardwoods in the Nidderdale Area of Natural Beauty (AONB).

"The programme has planted nearly 21,000 trees in 35 different sites since the scheme started in 2007.

“We will supply the ‘whip’ size trees, stakes and protective sleeves free of charge and plant them.

“However, we ask that the landowner contribute the VAT and cost of delivery from the supplier.”

RCHR are determined to fulfil the programme and stress the importance of the trees to being planted in early spring.

They said: “We would like to plant them this season, which would be by mid-March.

Adding: “We could plant them in February/March 2024.”

Most importantly the letter states: ”The site has to be approved by the Nidderdale AONB with an agreement between the landowner and the AONB officer as to the varieties and quantities of each type of tree best suited to the site.”

The balance of shrubbery and varieties of trees the projects intends to plant have been studied in collaboration with the AONB.

The AONB take into careful consideration the surrounding wildlife of which Nidderdale is renowned.

Native birds and protected species which have established the AONB as a natural sanctuary will be provided with a natural balance in plant diversity including an open flight path.

The RCHR has taken into account a better use for the unused land: “The ideal site is one which cannot be used for normal agricultural purposes, such as land which is too wet or has rocky outcrops, perhaps a valley, or an area where bracken has taken over underplanting or extending an existing wood.”

The project benefits farmers who have not been able to afford to graze areas of land, whilst planting the trees will restore health and rebalance natural resources to the land which will enrich nearby wildlife.

The RCHR has been responsible for involving schools and local organisations with projects that aim to strike a stronger interest in nature.

With a number of campaigns and programmes ongoing they are keen to preserve and enrich the landscape.

Although they have some land for planting they are still under pressure to complete the project.

They said: “We were going to plant a wood on How Hill, but it now turns out that more than half the area where we were to plant is part of Pilgrims Way”

“We are therefore looking for another site but time is running out”

