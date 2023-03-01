‘Trees for Nidderdale’ plant 1325 trees and shrubs as part of the National Trust’s Skel Valley Project

In an open letter, a spokesperson for the club said: “Thanks to help from a number of local organisations, Trees For Nidderdale, a project setup to plant 25,000 trees in the Nidderdale AONB, completed the planting of 1325 trees and shrubs at Low Green Farm, Grantley last week taking the total planted so far to over 21,000.

“Help was given by Zero Carbon Harrogate, staff from Yorkshire companies MoneyWeb and Unit4, and members of the Rotary clubs of Harrogate, Ripon and Harrogate Brigantees.”

The project is a partnership with the National Trust and aims to create a sustainable future for Skel Valley.

The tree planting team at 'Trees for Nidderdale'

The Skel Valley has seen a decline in nature whilst the poorer water quality has threatened the rivers wildlife.

The scheme aims to combat issues like climate change by undertaking the research necessary to make the landscape more resilient.

Visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/yorkshire for more details.

Trees For Nidderdale was setup by the Rotary Club of Harrogate and is supported by Ripon Rotary club.

The team at 'Trees for Nidderdale' prepare to get to work.

Visit TreesForNidderdale.org for more details or contact Charles Dickinson by emailing [email protected].

Further planting will take place this week when Ashville College students and staff will help to plant 200 trees at a site near Lofthouse.