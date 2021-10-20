Tree planting partnership

Harrogate Borough Council has highlighted the site, withing the historical boundary of the Knaresborough Royal forest, in a bid to reduce climate change.

The tree planting was identified during a partnership with the White Rose Forest and a council spokesman said: “We have identified two areas in the district where additional tree planting can increase the canopy cover (increasing carbon capture) and biodiversity.

“These areas will have a variety of planting densities to create woodlands as well as areas of specific interest.

“We are seeking opinions from the local community about these two planting schemes and welcome your feedback no later than November 7 2021.”

The two areas identified for additional tree planting in the 2021/2022 planting season are Bilton Fields in Harrogate and Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough.

“In total, we plan to increase the tree canopy cover on 17 hectares across the two sites by planting about 1800 trees/whips and other species,” added the spokesman.

“We are interested in comments about the planned planting as well as offering members of the public and community groups the opportunity to help regenerate and care for these woodland sites.”

Plans for Knaresborough also include a wildflower meadow and space for natural regeneration while retaining existing footpaths.