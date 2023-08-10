Top North Yorkshire firm offers free sausage and chips for anyone who joins beach clean campaign

Since it was launched in 2013 by husband and wife team Andrew and Debbie Keeble and three of their children from their base near Bedale, HECK! has become the UK's biggest independent sausage brand.

Staff have already been organising litter pics around the HECK! HQ for some time and now they are planning to extend this work to the seaside, kicking off with their first beach clean at Saltburn tomorrow, Friday.

“As a team we are really fond of Saltburn beach,” explains HECK! Marketing Manager Ruby Parkyn.

Come along to the beach clean at Saltburn - Jack Tate from HECK! kicking off the North Yorkshire business's clean up campaign. (Picture Heck)

“We even filmed some of our advertising campaign there a few years ago.

"The last time we were there we all decided to extend our litter picking work to the coastlines of Yorkshire, so we’re kicking off in Saltburn.”

The team at what is the UK’s market leader in sausages will be serving up a free lunch for anyone who takes part – volunteers can tuck into a battered HECK! sausage and chips or take home a pack of the company’s popular meat-free sausages.

From the beginning the family-run firm has placed great emphasis on its ethical, environmental and social responsibilities.

Commitment to the environment - Staff and volunteers from family-run North Yorkshire food business HECK!, which has strong Harrogate links, during a successful local litter pick. (Picture Heck)

As well as the meat-free and vegan aspects, HECK! has a dedicated team in-house working on its net zero journey.

In 2022 the company met some significant milestones, including saving 175 tonnes of CO2 by reducing plastic intensity, donating 65,000 portions of food to food banks and creating on-pack C02 information.

HECK!’s beach clean and litter picking activity is part of a wider environmental strategy within the business, that looks at community environmental initiatives as well as individual ones.

Marketing Manager Ruby Parkyn. said: “It’s all about small changes making big differences, whether it be looking after the countryside and taking litter home, or making smart swaps with food, which can make an impact on your individual carbon footprint.”