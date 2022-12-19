This is why return of Knaresborough Duck Race may help campaign to improve Nidd water quality

No ducking the issue - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, who is backing a campaign to improve the water quality of the River Nidd.

A big part of everyone's holiday traditions, the annual fun event on New Year’s Day involves more than 5,000 plastic yellow ducks being launched onto the Nidd from the High Bridge.

The popular event, which attracts hundreds of people and raises funds for Henshaws charity, had been scheduled to return last year after being postponed because of Covid restrictions but was called off over fears for crowds mingling.

But this year organisers Knaresborough Cricket Club are determined they will revive this important part of the town’s festive heritage.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, who is backing a campaign to improve the water quality of the Nidd, said he has personally entered five ducks into the competition to raise awareness of his cause.

Mr Jones joked: “With hundreds of entrants I am pragmatic about my chances.

"I know many of the ducks are familiar with the course having raced it many times.

"But I remain hopeful that one of my flock might power through nonetheless!”

Knaresborough Duck Race starts a new year in which Mr Jones hopes to see the campaign with businesses local groups and residents resulting in a successful bid to have the Nidd at the Lido designated as having Bathing Water Quality status.

This should lead to increased monitoring and a plan for improving the water quality.

Mr Jones, said: “Events like this prove how important waterways are to communities across the country and provide a further incentive to achieve Bathing Water Quality status.

“If one of my ducks gets its beak across the line first I have pledged my winnings to the Canal and River Trust.

"They work with volunteers and communities across England and Wales to transform canals and rivers into spaces where local people want to spend time for recreation and relaxation.”

In 2015 Knaresborough Duck Race had to be cancelled because of flooding during a series of storms.

Information about this year’s race and how to enter can be found at:

