This is why Harrogate's MP is calling for more action on water quality in River Nidd
As pressure grows for the Nidd to be given greater protective status after a series of health scares in Knaresborough, Harrogate and Nidderdale, Harrogate MP Andrew Jones has raised the matter of water quality in Parliament.
Speaking in the House of Commons today, Andrew Jones MP called for more action to improve water quality on the River Nidd.
Mr Jones’s intervention follows moves to win Bathing Water Status for parts of the Nidd after the alarm was sounded by Nidd Catchment Angling group in Darley who noticed what appeared to be pollution in the river.
A meeting took place on the issue recently with the Environment Agency, the Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust, Yorkshire Water, the AONB and members of Knaresborough Town Council.
Most Popular
Mr Jones is backing calls by the Nidd Catchment Anglers Group to have parts of the Nidd which are used for swimming designated bathing quality areas.
This would involve additional monitoring and an action plan to ensure water quality is improved.
Water companies have been under fire for discharging raw sewage into English rivers 372,533 times last year.
The Government’s Environment Bill commits water companies to invest in reducing the use of Combined Sewer Overflows - outlets which release sewage into waterways at times of heavy rainfall or when the sewerage system is blocked.
Victorian parts of the sewerage system have been activated more often, partly because of extreme weather events, more run-off from housing estates into drains and sewer blockages with wet wipes and fat from cooking.