News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
55 minutes ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
4 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

These are the schools taking part in Harrogate District Walk to School Day tomorrow and ditching the car

Parents and children are preparing for tomorrow’s Harrogate Walk to School Day with the list now revealed of which schools are taking part.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:34 GMT

A Harrogate district wide initiative to help reduce emissions from cars, Walk to School Day takes place each half-term.

Since it was first launched nearly three years ago, the number of schools taking part regularly has risen to more than 50.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisers Zero Carbon Harrogate see this as a step towards reducing traffic congestion in Harrogate and helping cut carbon emissions.

Pupils at Highfield school in Harrogate welcoming the arrival of Walk to School Day on Friday, March 24.
Pupils at Highfield school in Harrogate welcoming the arrival of Walk to School Day on Friday, March 24.
Pupils at Highfield school in Harrogate welcoming the arrival of Walk to School Day on Friday, March 24.
Most Popular

It is supported by local councillors, the town’s MP and businesses.

Friday, March 24, 2023

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zero Carbon Harrogate District Walk to School Day

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Ashville College (Pre, Prep & Senior)

Aspin Park Academy

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bilton Grange Primary School

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Coppice Valley Primary

Harrogate Grammar School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Highfield Pre & Prep School

Hookstone Chase Primary School

Killinghall Church of England Primary School

Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oatlands Community Junior School

Oatlands Infant School

Outwood Primary Academy Greystone

Pannal Primary School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ripley Endowed (Church of England) School

Rossett Acre Primary School

Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St Mary's Catholic Primary School

St Robert's Catholic Primary School

The Federation of Holy Trinity C of E Schools and Nursery

Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Western Primary School

Willow Tree Community Primary School

The next Walk to School Days will take place on May 12 and June 30.

More information:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk

ParentsZero Carbon HarrogateSchoolsCatholic Primary School