These are the schools taking part in Harrogate District Walk to School Day tomorrow and ditching the car
Parents and children are preparing for tomorrow’s Harrogate Walk to School Day with the list now revealed of which schools are taking part.
A Harrogate district wide initiative to help reduce emissions from cars, Walk to School Day takes place each half-term.
Since it was first launched nearly three years ago, the number of schools taking part regularly has risen to more than 50.
Organisers Zero Carbon Harrogate see this as a step towards reducing traffic congestion in Harrogate and helping cut carbon emissions.
It is supported by local councillors, the town’s MP and businesses.
Friday, March 24, 2023
Zero Carbon Harrogate District Walk to School Day
Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
Ashville College (Pre, Prep & Senior)
Aspin Park Academy
Bilton Grange Primary School
Birstwith Church of England Primary School
Coppice Valley Primary
Harrogate Grammar School
Highfield Pre & Prep School
Hookstone Chase Primary School
Killinghall Church of England Primary School
Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School
Oatlands Community Junior School
Oatlands Infant School
Outwood Primary Academy Greystone
Pannal Primary School
Ripley Endowed (Church of England) School
Rossett Acre Primary School
Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
St Mary's Catholic Primary School
St Robert's Catholic Primary School
The Federation of Holy Trinity C of E Schools and Nursery
Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy
Western Primary School
Willow Tree Community Primary School
The next Walk to School Days will take place on May 12 and June 30.
More information:
www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk