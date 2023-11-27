An award-winning garden in the heart of the North Yorkshire countryside is replacing trees and shrubs that have been damaged by storms and disease in recent years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During National Tree Planting Week, November 27 - December 5, the garden team at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in North Yorkshire, will be replacing trees and shrubs in the garden.

In 2021, the Forestry Commission identified large swathes of larch trees which were diseased with Phytophthora Ramorum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two hundred trees were felled from inside the garden and a large larch woodland on the edge of the park which also needed felling.

Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park, just outside Ripon, repair environmental damages caused by storms and disease.

The unusual summer heat caused trees to wilt and resulted in the loss of a prized 100-year Hungarian Oak Tree set in the centre of the garden.

The increase in winter storms has also taken its toll, resulting in significant losses in February 2022 and again this month with Storm Debi.

The gardens team now face the challenge of dealing with the immediate visual impact to the garden and surrounding landscape, including how to plant for the future of an ever-changing climate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head Gardener, Joel Dibb said: “There is a lot to be said about trees and the ongoing impact on them from diseases and the stresses of our changing climate.

“It is something we, and other gardens and parks open to the public, need to be very vigilant about when finding creative ways to mitigate against it.