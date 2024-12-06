Tadcaster residents invited to have their say on plans for multi-million pound flood defence project

The Environment Agency has submitted a planning application for a new Flood Alleviation Scheme for Tadcaster to better protect homes and businesses from flooding from the River Wharfe.

The planning application is now open for public views and the Environment Agency and North Yorkshire Council are inviting people to have their say on the proposed plans.

The scheme looks to replace and improve flood defences on both the left and right bank of the River Wharfe through the town, to reduce flood risk for residents and businesses and add greater resilience against climate change into the future.

The plans take account of the historic significance of Tadcaster’s architecture and heritage, aiming to make upgrades in keeping with the town’s look and feel.

There are plans for extensive sympathetic landscaping, so buildings not only benefit from a greater level of flood protection but retain their special character and enhance the area.

This project, combined with investment in landscaping the green corridor running through the town alongside the river, will create a significant community asset, that gives greater peace of mind for potential investors and business owners.

Karl Ickeringill, Environment Agency Project Manager, said: “We understand the devastating impact flooding has had on people in Tadcaster, which is why reducing flood risk is our top priority.

“We have been working as fast as we can to develop a scheme which offers the best possible level of flood protection and is able to withstand the extreme weather, we are likely to experience more frequently due to climate change.

“We know the community in Tadcaster has waited a long time for improved flood defences in the town and we’re pleased we have reached this key milestone for the project.”

People can comment on the planning application via North Yorkshire Council’s planning portal – Reference ZG2024/1144/EIA

The consultation will be open for 16 weeks.

It is hoped that pictorial displays and artwork, depicting Tadcaster’s long history, can be developed within the new defences, working with local community groups.

The Environment Agency aims to start construction during Spring 2025, following planning approval.

The work is expected to take around two years to complete.