Sustrans volunteers roll up their sleeves to make greenway in Harrogate a pleasure to walk along after storms
In total 26 people pitched in earlier this week to improve a 1.3 mile stretch of the Greenway from Starbeck through to Bilton Lane and almost to the Nidd viaduct.
The clean-up was organised by Harrogate branch of Sustrans, the charity which looks after the National Cycle Network – a UK-wide network of over 12,000 miles of signed paths and routes for walking, wheeling, cycling and exploring outdoors.
After the damage caused by periods of extreme weather from the likes of Storm Gerrit and Storm Ciarán with weeks of torrential rain and gales, it was not an easy task.
But, Sustrans volunteers, who are mainly members of Wheel Easy cycling club, were supported in their efforts by seven members of the Starbeck Greenway Conservation Group.
The 'task day' successfully cleared leaves and sludge from the path and cut back any overgrown vegetation, including dealing with a fallen tree and unblocking some ditches.
Thanks to all their efforts, the greenway is once again a pleasure to walk and cycle along.
Steve Wright, Sustrans Taskday Organiser for the Harrogate District, said: "This was an example of great teamwork
"It’s a job which is not done by any council so it’s an important contribution to the community.
"A representative of North Yorkshire Council did join in, doing her bit for the full session.
"She gave everyone great encouragement and thanked everyone for what they do.”
The Starbeck Greenway leads to the bigger Nidderdale Greenway which opened in 2013 and connects Bilton, North Harrogate, and Knaresborough with Ripley on a four-mile converted railway line.
The route is shared by cyclists, walkers, including dog walkers, joggers, and horse riders.
The ultimate aim for Nidderdale Greenway is to extend the path by 23 miles through the Nidderdale AONB to Scar House Reservoir.
Starbeck Greenway Conservation Group is planning to make further improvements on the Greenway, restoring a pond, clearing out the beck and, hopefully, installing at least one bench.
More information at: https://wheel-easy.org.uk/wheel-easy-sustrans-rangers/