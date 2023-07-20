News you can trust since 1836
'Significant' boost for campaign to protect River Nidd from pollution is welcomed by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP

Harrogate's MP has hailed a vote by North Yorkshire Council to support an all-party campaign to secure bathing water status for part of the Nidd as a "milestone."
By Graham Chalmers
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

With concern growing over water quality in the Nidd in an era of pollution and spills, a motion backing the bid to DEFRA to designate the River Nidd at the Lido as official bathing water has won the backing of councillors of all parties after being moved by Bilton councillor Paul Haslam.

Welcoming the successful vote, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said: “I am grateful to North Yorkshire councillors for backing this campaign.

"Bids to designate areas as official bathing water are substantially strengthened by having the support of the local authority.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones with Frank Maguire, owner of Meridian Parks which runs Knaresborough Lido, who is supporting the campaign to win official bathing water status for part of the River Nidd. (PIcture Andrew Jones MP)Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones with Frank Maguire, owner of Meridian Parks which runs Knaresborough Lido, who is supporting the campaign to win official bathing water status for part of the River Nidd. (PIcture Andrew Jones MP)
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones with Frank Maguire, owner of Meridian Parks which runs Knaresborough Lido, who is supporting the campaign to win official bathing water status for part of the River Nidd. (PIcture Andrew Jones MP)
“I know some seek to make party political points about this issue.

"I hope that this overwhelming cross-party support brings an end to this.

"Positive action is what is needed and I am working with local residents, businesses, community organisations and the Nidd Action Group on the bid.

“Success is never a guarantee but I am optimistic and this support from North Yorkshire Council is an important milestone.”

Water quality testing has been undertaken this year by the Nidd Action Group and Leeds University and usage of the River Nidd at the Lido has been monitored by volunteers coordinated by the MP’s office.

That monitoring will continue during good weather into September.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help can contact Andrew Jones’s office on 01423 529614 or at [email protected]

