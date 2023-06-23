News you can trust since 1836
Ripon goes green this Sunday with Green Fair and artisan market

An event organised by Ripon Together is painting the city green on Sunday, June 25, by offering free advice to local businesses and residents.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 17:10 BST

The free event will hold presentations covering topics such as improving domestic properties, reducing bills, saving energy, community projects, renewable energy and river pollution to name a few.

There will be experts answering questions and giving free advice for those seeking more efficient ways to save on energy and be kinder to the environment.

A spokesperson for Ripon Together said: Come along this weekend to see what’s going on, share ideas & get advice.

Green Fair timetable offering free advice and presentations on Sunday, June 25.
“Maybe there’s something you want to join in with? Or maybe you have questions about how to save on energy bills and be more effective with your energy use at home.

“The Greenhouse eco-shop will be open on North Street from 11am to 3pm for zero-waste refills, plastic-free household supplies and planet-friendly gifts.

“Come down to the Green Fair which will be held in the Town Hall and on the Market Square from 10am - 4pm.

“We are featuring a number of talks, stalls and advice from energy companies, experts, community groups and more.

“We will have a stall inside the Town Hall with some free refill shots not to mention the Little Bird Made artisan market on the square from 10am - 3pm where makers will be highlighting their green credentials.”

All presentations are free to enter.

For more information visit: https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/events/ripon-together-green-fair

