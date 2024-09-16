Residents in Knaresborough ‘get nervous’ about flooding due to blocked drains

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Knaresborough who have endured flash flooding events in recent years “get nervous” when it rains due to blocked drains, according to a councillor.

During the most recent floods in May, the Nidd burst its banks and it led to raw sewage entering 50 homes.

There have been suggestions in the town that blocked drains and gullies, which are maintained by North Yorkshire Council, are making flooding worse as surface water has nowhere to go.

Melisa Burnham, the council’s highways manager, updated local councillors at a meeting on Thursday (September 12) about the council’s new programme for cleaning gullies which was introduced in 2023 following a successful trial.

The council has 39,000 recognised gully assets across Harrogate and Knaresborough and the programme identifies which ones need cleaning on a 6-month, 12-month or 24-month basis.

According to a report, the programme is on schedule and the council has cleaned just over 4,000 gullies since the changes were introduced.

Councillor John Mann (Conservative – Oatlands and Pannal) said the new programme had led to improvements in Harrogate which he congratulated officers for.

He added: “The new risk-based approach is excellent and it’s working.

"We’re seeing a lot less local floods and gullies being blocked.

"It’s very reassuring for residents so I’m very pleased with the progress.”

But despite some improvements in Harrogate, Councillor Matt Walker (Liberal Democrat – Knaresborough East) said blocked drains in Knaresborough were concerning residents due to the amount of rainfall this year.

Councillor Walker said: “Some of my residents living the aftermath of flooding do get nervous when it rains.

"A lady at the weekend got sandbags out.

“Perhaps they are right to have concerns.

"I have hundreds of pictures of blocked drains.

"It would be useful to have more detail so I can go back to the residents and look and see when a drain could be next cleaned.

"It’s still not clear.”

Ms Burnham said the council utilises local knowledge from officers as well as suggestions from members of the public when prioritising which gullies need cleaning.

Scientists including Harrogate-based Professor Piers Forster, who chairs the Climate Change Committee which advises the government, say weather events such as heavy rainfall will become more common in the UK due to man-made climate change.

Councillor Paul Haslam (Independent - Bilton and Nidd Gorge) said there should be improved warning systems in place so residents can take precautions to protect their homes.

Councillor Haslam said: “It’s not just about blocked drains but we’ll have to make sure there’s a better alert system.

"As we get wetter, the public need to know so they can take precautions.

"We could be doing more.”