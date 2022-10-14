Recycling rate from controversial waste plant near Knaresborough has worsened

A report has revealed how Allerton Park Waste Recovery plant, which takes 220,000 tonnes of waste collected by councils in York and North Yorkshire and 50,000 tonnes of business waste annually, is significantly exceeding its target for diverting waste from landfill, achieving almost 90 per cent.

However, it is recycling and composting just over one per cent of the waste, against a target of five per cent.

North Yorkshire and City of York councils awarded a contract to private company AmeyCespa to create the facility in 2014 following a high-profile battle with residents of villages surrounding the plant, such as Marton cum Grafton, near Boroughbridge.

Last year councillors raised concerns over the plant’s recycling performance after it emerged it had never met its recycling targets, leading the councils to levy £653,000 in performance deductions for the first three years of its operations.