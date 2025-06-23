Plans for asphalt plant between Knaresborough and York criticised after similar scheme rejected due to concerns over horses
Councillors in North Yorkshire approved plans for a new facility at Allerton Park, near Knaresborough, earlier this month despite concerns over the impact on local residents’.
Critics of the decision have now highlighted a decision made elsewhere in the country where a similar scheme was thrown out amid concerns about the danger to horses.
Councillors from West Berkshire Council voted against officers’ recommendations to reject the plans for the asphalt plant near Membury Services on the M4 after Lambourn Trainers Association told the meeting racehorses would be vulnerable to air pollution from the site.
But members of North Yorkshire Council’s strategic planning committee backed Tynedale Roadstone Ltd’s plans for Allerton Park despite action group Communities Against Toxins describing the scheme as “an environmental disaster waiting to happen”.
The council also received more than 200 objections from local residents, parish councils and MPs for the plant near Knaresborough, with a petition against it carrying more than 1,000 signatures.
Green Party councillor Arnold Warneken was one of three committee members who voted against the Allerton Park asphalt plan.
He said the two cases highlighted the “lottery” of the planning system.
“It was heartening to see that West Berkshire hoofed out the application because of fear of particulate emissions harming racehorses.
“Our own area is rich with livestock – and just because they’re not racehorses doesn’t mean they’re immune from harm. Industrial pollution risks farmers’ livelihoods too.”
Councillor Warneken, who represents the Oursburn division, said the “worry of the harm you can’t see is very real, living close to something like an asphalt plant”.
He added: Neighbours are told to trust that the regulation will protect, but if it doesn’t and causes harm, the damage is done and it’s too late.
“The people living closest already have anxiety about the incinerator, so an asphalt plant will only add to the fear.”
The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted Tynedale Roadstone for a response.
