Persimmon Yorkshire outlines key benefits of new Harrogate housing development in Kingsley after winning vote

After members of Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee voted by nine votes to two in favour of deferring approval to planning officers, subject to planning conditions, Persimmon Yorkshire outlined what it sees as the key benefits of the new development.

Joel Frank, Land Director at Persimmon Yorkshire said: ‘We’re pleased that committee members have voted to reaffirm Harrogate council’s recommendation for approval.

“This site is allocated for housing in the Local Plan and as the case officer’s report said, the development will make a valuable contribution to the district’s housing needs.

A visualisation of part of Persimmon Yorkshire's housing plans for the Kingsley area of Harrogate.

“As well as providing a mix of house sizes for families and downsizers, home owners will enjoy significant areas of green space, cycle routes, play areas and new footpaths.

“The proposed scheme will also provide more than £1.2 million in funding for local education provision and key highways improvements to Kingsley Road.”

Persimmon Homes says the latest housing development in the Kingsley area will provide a mix of house sizes, from one to four bedrooms, helping meet local housing needs on a site that is allocated for housing in the Harrogate Local Plan.

Home buyers will be able to choose from bungalows, semi-detached and detached properties with 65 homes to be transferred to a housing provider for rent and shared ownership, or sold to first-time buyers at a 30% discount.

Set amongst significant green public spaces, Persimmon plans to plant 288 new trees, as well as hedgerows equivalent to the length of over 20 football pitches.

It says residents will enjoy a large central area of open space, pedestrian and cycle links through the site, as well as areas for amenity, recreation and a children’s play area.

All the new homes will be a maximum of two storeys in height and be equipped with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.