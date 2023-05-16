Pedestrians face underpass closure at Harrogate rail crossing to allow long-awaited clean-up to take place

The underpass running below Starbeck level crossing is used not only by passengers heading for one of the two platforms - to and from Leeds and to and from York - but by regular pedestrians when the barrier is down for a train.

Rail operator Northern says the Starbeck station underpass is to be temporarily closed for cleaning this Sunday, May 21.

Local residents have long campaigned for the underpass to be tidied up and made more attractive.

The underpass running below Starbeck level crossing is used not only by passengers heading for one of the two platforms - to and from Leeds and to and from York - but by regular pedestrians. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Starbeck in Bloom has welcomed the news, saying: "It's been a very long time in the planning but finally the renovation of the station underpass is underway!"

Chris Watt of Starbeck Residents Association added: "This is excellent news. I, and I know many others, have been pursuing this for some time."

But some residents are concerned such a quick clean-up at the Starbeck underpass - it is expected to reopen a day later on Monday - may suggest only short-lived cosmetic improvements.

One resident asked the question "how do we get to the other platform to get the train when the barriers are down?

The advice from Northern to passengers and residents is: "During this time, please use the level crossing to reach the opposite platform.

"Allow additional time to change platforms and use the level crossing safely."

