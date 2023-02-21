North Yorkshire's new £3.19 million funding bid to bring cycle lanes to Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council says the proposed Harrogate initiative is part of an ambitious £3.19 million funding bid to the Government to enhance facilities for cyclists and pedestrians in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Richmond.

In Harrogate’s case, if successful, this would involved improvements to public spaces, pedestrian crossings and segregated cycleways on Victoria Avenue and, also, segregated cycle lanes on the A59 at Maple Close from Harrogate to Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim would be to improve cycling connections to the town centre and transport hubs, supporting the Transforming Cities Fund scheme to enhance the town’s rail and bus station gateways via the much-debated Harrogate Gateway project.

An example of a fully segregated cycle lane, this one is in London.

The decision by Coun Keane Duncan, the county council’s executive member for highways and transport, to approve the submission of a bid for £3.19m today, Tuesday, follows a contentious last 12 months when a series of sustainable transport projects in Harrogate have been hit by delays, cancellations and controversy, leading cycling groups to question whether significant change was possible.

Reaffirming North Yorkshire’s commitment to a more balanced and sustainable transport future for Harrogate, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “Our latest bid, worth more than £3m, is another significant milestone in our efforts to deliver a more balanced approach to travel in the county, which will reduce emissions, cut congestion and promote healthier lifestyles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to enable more people in North Yorkshire to have the option of safely and conveniently walking, wheeling and riding."

The county council will be submitting a bid in the fourth round of the Government's Active Travel Fund, following three rounds of funding over the last three years.

A total of £200m is available to councils across England, part of the Government’s £2billion commitment to active travel.

The county council has been allocated £1.08m of funding and is bidding for an additional £2.16m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision is expected from the Government on March 17.

Construction must begin before March 31, 2024.