North Yorkshire aims to be 'first carbon negative region in UK' as it unveils new strategy to tackle climate change

Flooding in Masham in 2020 - North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for climate change, Coun Greg White, said: “We have seen an increasing frequency of extreme weather conditions in North Yorkshire.

Next week will see senior North Yorkshire County Council councillors considering a draft document to introduce a wide-ranging and ambitious programme of environmentally-friendly projects in North Yorkshire to provide “crucial foundations” in helping tackle climate change.

Members of the county council’s decision-making executive are also set to endorse a hugely ambitious bid for York and North Yorkshire to become the first carbon negative region in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draft strategy sets out how the new North Yorkshire Council, which will launch on April 1, will develop work that is already under way to reduce harmful carbon emissions, which are responsible for climate change.

If approved, the plans will be put to a major public consultation.

North Yorkshire County Council’s leader, Coun Carl Les, who will become the leader of the new authority in April, said: “The new North Yorkshire Council will present us with a huge opportunity to provide a co-ordinated strategy across the county, working closely with our communities and partners.

“It will provide crucial foundations in helping reduce carbon emissions in North Yorkshire and for the whole country to achieve the Government’s target to become carbon neutral by 2050.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures show that North Yorkshire produced 5,829 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents (kt co2e) in 2020, with agriculture equating to a third of the total, transport responsible for 28 per cent and 19 per cent coming from homes.

Among the key projects set to play a part in tackling climate change in North Yorkshire is the BioYorkshire initiative, which is being led by the University of York, Askham Bryan College on the edge of York and the Fera Sciences site at Sand Hutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will harness scientific expertise to develop bio-based supplies of fuel, chemicals and materials, while also supporting net-zero food production, farming and wider land use practices.

It aims to create more than 4,000 highly skilled jobs, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2.8 million tonnes every year in the UK, cut waste to landfill by 1.2 million tonnes annually and generate £1.4bn to the nationally economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work which has already been undertaken in the county to tackle carbon emissions includes the installation of energy-saving LED street lighting and energy efficient improvements to buildings.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for climate change, Coun Greg White, said: “Climate change is without question the greatest threat that the world faces and is impacting on communities across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have seen an increasing frequency of extreme weather conditions in North Yorkshire and the UK, which scientists tell us is clear evidence of significant changes in our climate.

“Without clear and decisive action, the situation will only get worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are committed to ensuring we have a comprehensive strategy as we look towards the launch of the new authority.”

Senior county councillors believe the move to a single unitary authority covering the whole county will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to streamline policies and provide a clearly-defined, county wide approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad