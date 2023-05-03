No let-up in ‘Save Rotary Wood’ campaign despite lull in hostilities over Harrogate Spring Water's expansion plans

Volunteers remain committed to raising awareness of the impact to this Asset of Community Value at The Pinewoods on Harlow Hill – despite Harrogate Spring Water’s slow progress on its expansion plans since it was knocked back by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee in July 2021.

This month will see members of the Save Rotary Wood - Again campaign link up with local schools and a local shop to spread their message via the medium of art.

Lush Cosmetics on Cambridge Street in Harrogate is welcoming campaign members into its store to take part in their Charity Pot Party event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

The most recent statement from Harrogate Spring Water reaffirmed its intention to go ahead with its smaller 2017 expansion plan at Rotary Wood. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Campaigners will be displaying poster designs by the children of Rossett Acre Primary School who were involved in planting the woodland 18 years ago including the two winning designs highlighting the battle to save Rotary Wood.

The most recent statement from Harrogate Spring Water reaffirmed its intention to put a Reserved Matters planning application, consistent with its smaller 2017 expansion plan which has been granted approval.

But, after the company announced its intention last year to put a Reserved Matters planning application, consistent with the 2017 plan to extend its bottling facility, the trail has gone quiet.

The company, which was taken over in 2020 by French food and drink giant Danone, argues the redevelopment would support the Harrogate economy bringing 30 new jobs for local people and an additional 25 direct construction jobs created on and off site for the duration of the build.

In January 2021, a high-profile reserved matters application that was 40% larger than the 2017 outline permission and looked to fell more trees than had been agreed was turned down by Harrogate Borough Council‘s planning committee.

The decision followed a public backlash over Harrogate Spring Water’s plans which went national when TV presenter Julia Bradbury voiced her concerns.