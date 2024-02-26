New speed signs in Harrogate near school welcomed by headteacher for boosting safer environment for children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After two North Yorkshire councillors used their own Locality Budgets to fund the vehicle-activated speed signs on Hookstone Road, Estelle Scarth, Headteacher of Oatlands Junior School, said: “We are aware of safety concerns on Hookstone Road, so the installation of the new vehicle activated signs in time for the new school term, is a welcome sight.

"We hope they will contribute to a safer environment for our pupils and their families on their way to and from school every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two signs have been attached to lampposts near the school and can detect speeding vehicles at a distance of 100 metres.

Two North Yorkshire councillors used their own Locality Budgets to fund the vehicle-activated speed signs on Hookstone Road near a Harrogate infants school. (Picture contributed)

Although a long way from the 20mph zones for a list of school areas across Harrogate called for by school heads and campaigners in recent years, an idea rejected by North Yorkshire Council last December, the news has received a positive reaction.

Hazel Peacock and Vicki Evans from Oatlands Road Safety and Active Travel Campaign said: “We are delighted to see the VAS signs on Hookstone Road.

"It is a positive step forward in making the road safer for the schoolchildren and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope in time there will be a slower speed of 20mph on the road to deliver greater safety and environmental benefits for the schools and community.”

Coun John Mann, a Conservative who represents Oatlands and Pannal, was helped with funding by fellow Conservative Coun Paul Bilton, who represents Bilton and Nidd Gorge but is also a trustee of Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, which Oatlands Infants School belongs to.

Both see the new initiative as part of a bigger picture on both road safety and the environment.

Coun Mann said: “Like me, Paul, who is also the council’s Climate Change Champion for North Yorkshire, is concerned about speeding on Hookstone Road in the vicinity of two local schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These vehicle activated signs are designed to remind drivers of the speed limit and to reduce vehicle speeds.”

Coun Haslam said: “I see this as a part of a bigger picture to reduce congestion, reduce pollution, keeping the air cleaner and creating safe shared road space for other potential road users across the town.

"The signs are future proofed and work at the current limit of 30 but can also work at 20.

"They are tuned to 31mph and detect speeding at over 100 metres."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year saw Oatlands Road Safety and Active Travel Campaign launch a petition asking North Yorkshire County Council for 20mph limits to be introduced in an area including:

The Saints and Oatlands areas north of Hookstone Road/Drive

An area west of Leeds Road, around Harrogate Cricket Ground and the area either side of the A61 Leeds Road south towards Pannal