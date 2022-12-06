New £450,000 appeal launched to create Knaresborough Forest Park in footsteps of Long Lands Common

Site of a beautiful future - More than £25,000 has been pledged in less than a week for an exciting new campaign to create a Knaresborough Forest Park.

Following a trend triggered by the recent incredible success of Long Lands Common in Harrogate, Renaissance Knaresborough is leading an urgent community appeal to raise £450,000 to buy a slice of private land and turn it into beautiful tree-rich natural parkland.

The aim of the campaign is not only to use the land for the common good but also to transform the site into a protected haven for wildlife in the face of major housing developments across Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill Rigby, treasurer of Renaissance Knaresborough, which was founded in 2005 as a not-for-profit organisation to promote community projects, said: "We have already lost so much green space locally.

"Our plan is to raise funds from our community to acquire it for the common good, manage it with care and let it be a haven for recreation, education and fun for generations to come," said Mr Rigby.

"All green belt land seems now to be under threat from development, and our proposal will prevent future housebuilders invading the space.

"The piece of land tucked between the road to Harrogate and Beryl Burton Way is on the market for £405,000 and we need to move really quickly to make this community-led project a reality."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renaissance Knaresborough is already working closely with members of Knaresborough Civic Society, Knaresborough Town Council and, perhaps, most importantly, Long Lands Common.

The latter community group raised £400,000 in community shares in 2020 in less than six months to create Harrogate's first community-owned woodlands near Nidd Gorge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’d love to follow in the footsteps of local community-owned woodland Long Lands Common and offer Knaresborough and district residents, our local businesses and community groups, the chance to register their interest in buying community shares in the land which connects with Mackintosh Park, off the Beryl Burton cycle Way," said Mr Rigby.

At this point the Knaresborough Forest Park team are only asking people to register an interest to buy community shares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pledge is not legally binding in any way and no money will be transferred at this time.

Shares will only go on sale once there is enough interest shown by individuals, businesses and community organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A share offer will then be set up by Renaissance Knaresborough using a nationally-accredited share offer scheme like Long Lands Common.

If successful, the Knaresborough Forest Park appeal would give the community the opportunity to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Create a special place, which would be part of the Knaresborough Forest and White Rose Forest, for local people of all ages to relax, play and get their green fingers busy planting trees and rewilding.

Enjoy the benefits of the great outdoors and connect up local green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improve health and well-being by volunteering and learning together.

Provide educational opportunities for local youngsters, adults, voluntary groups, schools and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make a pledge, visit:

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Renaissance Market Town initiative was established in 2002 by Yorkshire Forward, a regional development agency for Yorkshire and Humber set up by the Labour Government in 1999 to support sustainable rural towns in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad