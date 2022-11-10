New heat pump centre for Harrogate as push for sustainable homes gathers pace

Located on Ripon Way in Harrogate, The Daikin Sustainable Home Centre is the work of Duftons, the largest independent plumbing and heating merchant in Yorkshire, and Daikin, the world-leading heat pump manufacturer.

A brand new, state-of-the-art air source heat pump showroom is opening in Harrogate to help people make a confident and successful transition to sustainable home heating.

The Sustainable Home Centre will be launched by the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Victoria Oldham on Thursday, November 17.

Earlier this year the Government announced its plans to decarbonise the nation through the Heat and Buildings Strategy to reduce the carbon footprint for homeowners.

The idea is to offer a £5,000 government grant to households as part of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme to promote clean heat from low carbon technologies such as heat pumps.

Currently, official figures show that nearly 14% of carbon emissions in the UK are contributed by the usage of fossil fuels for home heating.

As part of the Government’s strategy, no new fossil fuel boilers will be installed in the UK after 2025.

Daniel Thackray, head of sales at Duftons, said: “Opening our new Sustainable Home Centre is a fantastic milestone for our business and the local community.”

