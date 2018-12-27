New green business award for standout Harrogate companies

Council shows its commitment to local companies’ efforts to protect or improve the environment by sponsoring a new green business award.

A new green business award is providing the opportunity for local companies of all sizes to promote, and celebrate, the work they are doing to protect or improve the environment.

Sponsored by Harrogate Borough Council, the award is part of the move to ensure the district remains a progressive and vibrant place to live, work and visit.

Understanding that many businesses share this ambition, the Council is keen to see entries demonstrating how firms are being ‘green’ and innovative. This could be through reducing their carbon footprint, minimising waste or being resource efficient and inspiring staff, clients and suppliers.

While the Council is proud of what it is doing to support business growth in the Harrogate District, the award is an opportunity to further improve its own green credentials.

The civic centre is one of the most environmentally-friendly buildings in the district and includes electric vehicle charging points. It benefits from solar energy and is positioned to make best use of natural heat and light.

Companies are encouraged to contact Harrogate Borough Council’s Growth Manager by email at business@harrogate.gov.uk for free assistance on business support services, and visit www.harrogate.gov.uk/business to discover the full range of services.

In addition, the council is keen to help boost the recycling rate of businesses. Early in 2019 a new recycling service will be launched that will accept paper, card, plastics, cans and glass, collecting directly from business premises six days a week.

To see how Harrogate Borough Council can help your business, call 01423 500600, ext. 51076, email commercialservices@harrogate.gov.uk or visit the website www.harrogate.gov.uk/tradewaste