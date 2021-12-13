New electric vehicle charging points for Harrogate as non fossil fuels car sales grow

Harrogate Borough Council is set to install new electric vehicle (EV) charging points in a number of car parks across the district.

Harrogate Borough Council has confirmed it is due to submit a report seeking approval to appoint a contractor who will install charging points at the following locations in the New Year:

Hornbeam Park train station car park in Harrogate

Victoria multi-storey car park in Harrogate

Chapel Street car park in Knaresborough

Southlands car park in Pateley Bridge

Cathedral car park in Ripon

Coun Phil Ireland, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for carbon reduction and sustainability, said: "The Harrogate district has seen a rapid uptake in the purchase of electric vehicles, outstripping all other districts in North Yorkshire.

"If we are to achieve our ambition of net zero by 2038 it is important we support those residents that have the ability to purchase electric cars, while also encouraging more cycling and walking.

"These new charging points will support the uptake in electric vehicles for both our residents and our visitor economy."

The council has and will continue to install charging points at council sites to support the electrification of fleet vehicles in line with the council’s Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle (ULEV) strategy.

To support the exponential growth of EVs across the Harrogate district, all new housing developments in the district are also equipped with charging points and a dedicated electric circuit to supply the demand.