New boost for Harrogate's popular Pinewoods

One of Harrogate's most active volunteer conservation groups has been handed £1,000 to help resurface major pathways through a popular woodland.

The Pinewood Conservation Group, who work to promote and encourage the conservation of natural habitats in and around Harrogate, has been given the support of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire through its Community Champions scheme.



Neil Hind, chair of the Pinewoods Conservation Group, said “We are delighted to have been awarded £1,000 as part of the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme.

“This will kick start our fund to repair a number of key footpaths that we know our members and local residents are anxious to see progressed.”



The conservation group, which is managed and run by a committee supported by volunteers, predominantly focuses on the maintenance and conservation of the 96 acres of Pinewoods, situated between the Valley Gardens and Harlow Carr Gardens.



The group’s aim is to care for the environment as well as educating the public in the management of woodlands and the many benefits it can offer.



Kevin Thubron, sales director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “The group is a truly community-based initiative and is giving a great deal back to the public.

“As we are currently building in the area at our sister brand Charles Church, Harlow Hill Grange development we felt sure that many of our customers will be in a fortunate position to enjoy the hard work of the Pinewoods Conservation Group."

