Nearly 20 years later Harrogate pupils come to rescue of cherished part of the Pinewoods again

Having helped plant Rotary Wood in 2005 with other schools and community groups in an effort to provide a healthier future for people and tackle climate change, pupils from Rossett Acre Primary School have not sat back during the long-running controversy over proposals by Harrogate Spring Water to expand its bottling plant.

Although the firm is yet to submit a Reserved Matters planning application, consistent with its smaller 2017 expansion plan which was granted approval, after its larger version was rejected by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee in July 2021, the battle to protect the woodland has not ended.

Despite pledges by Harrogate Spring Water, which was taken over in 2020 by French food and drink giant Danone, to listen to the community as it explores its options, last year saw the launch of the Save Rotary Wood campaign.

Independent Councillor Michael Schofield, who represents Harlow & St Georges division, with Save Rotary Wood campaigners with the pupils' banner at The Shepherd's Dog pub in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

The latest in a series of awareness initiatives saw children respond to a poster design competition by Rossett Acre Eco-Council.

As well as showing their artistic skills, children then voted for their favourite design.

The winning entry was a beautifully illustrated poster highlighting the importance of these woods to the animals who inhabit them, by Archie.

The posters were also shared on the campaign Facebook group and members of the public voted for their second winning favourite: a bold design with an important message, by Esme and Holly.

The winning designs have now been turned into a giant banner outside at The Shepherd’s Dog pub on Otley Road in Harrogate, not far from the Pinewoods and Rotary Wood.

Save Rotary Wood campaigner Sarah Gibbs said: “We would like to thank the ongoing support from members of the public; numerous councillors, including Councillor Michael Schofield; the headteacher and Eco-council teacher at Rossett Acre, and, of course, the children of Rossett Acre Primary School.

"Thank you for your continued efforts to save our Asset of Community Value woodland, Rotary Wood.”