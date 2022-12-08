Much-missed Harrogate pub set to be brought back to life by RHS Harlow Carr

An engraving showing the Harrogate Arms, Bath House and gardens, circa 1857, which is now part of RHS Harlow Carr.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) revealed it has filed a planning application to re-establish the historic landscape connection between RHS Garden Harlow Carr and the former Harrogate Arms, bringing the Grade II listed building back into use for the first time in a decade.

Originally built in 1844 by estate owner Henry Wright, the Harrogate Arms and the nearby Bath House were set in pleasure gardens which are now part of RHS Harlow Carr.

Reconnecting the landscape to the buildings represents an important link with the garden’s past and the heritage of Harrogate as a spa town.

The Bath House now serves as an exhibition and event space within the garden, while the ex-hotel will be converted for use as an RHS-run café with links to the Kitchen Garden.

The surrounding area will be landscaped to emphasise views into the garden.

The charity was previously granted planning and listed building consent for the re-use of the Harrogate Arms as a café in 2019.

The new application to redevelop the landscape and restore the connection between the hotel and the garden requires the diversion of a public right of way.

If the plans are approved, this will be the final step in the process and work will commence in early 2023.

RHS said a number of local stakeholders had been kept informed of the process, including the Harrogate Group of Ramblers, which has indicated no objection to moving the public right of way.

The RHS has also collaborated with a local college to look at menu ideas for the new café, using fresh, seasonal produce from RHS Harlow Carr’s Kitchen Garden.

Head of RHS Harlow Carr Liz Thwaite said: “This project has been a long time in the making, as we wanted to create something fresh and exciting for our visitors that celebrates our rich heritage.”