Monty Don meeting for inspirational environmental artist from Harrogate district

Pateley Bridge environmental artist James Owen Thomas meets Monty Don at Harrogate Convention Centre.

James Owen Thomas met the renowned horticulturalist when the popular BB radio show visited Harrogate Convention Centre recently.

"I was able to see him for a short time before he went on stage," said the 21-year-old artist who turns unwanted material into something creative and unique.

"He knows I spoke on Gardeners’ World in September about mental health problems.

"It was good that some of his talk on stage was about mental health and the importance of being out in nature."