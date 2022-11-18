Monty Don meeting for inspirational environmental artist from Harrogate district
A Pateley Bridge environmental artist has talked about meeting Monty Don when the Gardeners’ World presenter visited Harrogate.
James Owen Thomas met the renowned horticulturalist when the popular BB radio show visited Harrogate Convention Centre recently.
"I was able to see him for a short time before he went on stage," said the 21-year-old artist who turns unwanted material into something creative and unique.
"He knows I spoke on Gardeners’ World in September about mental health problems.
"It was good that some of his talk on stage was about mental health and the importance of being out in nature."
Most Popular
During the meeting, James presented Monty Don with one of his original collages of a garden scene, and in turn received two books signed by the great man himself.The good news is that this talented young artist may be getting his own gallery soon in his hometown of Pateley Bridge.