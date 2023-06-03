'Milestone moment' as major community groups link up to transform landscape between Harrogate and Knaresborough

Miranda Dunstan, membership secretary of Long Lands Common, described the union of Long Lands Common and Knaresborough Forest Park as “a huge milestone”.

"We have always wanted to inspire and empower other groups to follow in our footsteps as Harrogate’s first-ever community owned woodland and nature reserve,” she said.

"We are so delighted to be in this position now.

"It’s a huge milestone for us to welcome Knaresborough Forest Park into the Long Lands Common fold.

"This new relationship is such a positive development for our landscape heritage, the environment and the legacy we all want to leave behind for generations to come.”

When the Long Lands Common project was launched in 2021 it was the first-ever community owned woodlands project for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

After raising more than £350,000 through community shares in 2020, the Long Lands Commons volunteers recently launched a series of Planting Days at the 30 acre site.

A campaign image from the Knaresborough Forest Park team who raised £450,000 in community pledges to buy more than 60 acres of greenbelt land to restore ancient forest and vistas.

The Knaresborough Forest Park project was launched in 2022 by a group of local residents, supported by Renaissance Knaresborough, to raise £450,000 in community pledges to buy more than 60 acres of greenbelt adjacent to Mackintosh Park to link with up Long Lands Common and the Nidderdale Greenway while restoring ancient vistas.

Miranda Dunstan, membership secretary of Long Lands Common, said the union of the two campaigns made natural sense.

"We share the same values as the Knaresborough Forest Park team, most of whom are Long Lands Common members, and who bring to the organisation their own valuable knowledge and skills.

"It made sense for us to become part of the same organisation, while retaining autonomy for the individual initiatives that will come under the Long Lands Common banner."

But the Long Lands Common stalwart acknowledged concerns.

"We appreciate that when change happens there can sometimes be concerns raised,” she said.

"We want to acknowledge these and it is important that everyone feels they can talk to us.